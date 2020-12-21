Menu

Speculation surrounding rumours of Newcastle United falling out cooled

There have been suggestions that Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has fallen out with Magpies’ stars Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles. However, a recent public apology from broadcaster Daniel Storey has since cooled suggestions the trio are at loggerheads.

Lascelles, 27, who captains the North East side first joined from Nottingham Forest in 2014 in a deal worth £4.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

During his six year spell with Newcastle United, the commanding English defender has featured in 175 matches in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Saint-Maximin, 23, who has recently emerged as one of the Premier League’s most exciting wingers has been forced to miss his side’s last four matches after suffering a calf injury.

However, despite both players playing an important role in their side’s on-field fortunes, there have been recent suggestions the pair have fallen out with manager Bruce.

The rumours were initially raised on The Totally Football Show, however, in an attempt to cool speculation all is not well at Newcastle United, broadcaster Storey, who works on TTFS has since apologised.

Storey took to his official Twitter on Monday morning where he tweeted to over 70,000 followers the following message: “I said on the@TheTotallyShow last night that there was a rumour that there was a falling out between Steve Bruce and Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles at Newcastle United.

“I shouldn’t have repeated that rumour and have asked it to be taken out of the show. Apologies.”

It remains unclear at this stage whether or not Storey’s claims had some truth to them or if the club have requested he cool speculation.

However, with Newcastle United winless in their last two domestic matches, one thing is for sure, a behind-the-scenes falling out will be the last thing fans want.

