Spurs emerge as likely destination for Premier League winner as he looks to resurrect his career

You don’t really see a team just letting a good quality player join a Premier League rival unless they don’t value them at all, so it must be the case that Leicester City have just given up on Demarai Gray.

The Premier League winner is still only 24 so he has plenty of time to live up to his early potential, but injuries have been an issue this season and he’s not getting a chance to play at all.

At his best he’s a pacey winger who can play on either flank and he would certainly offer an exciting option from the bench if nothing else, so a move to Spurs would be a fascinating one.

A report from the Leicester Mercury has suggested that Tottenham are one of the teams looking to bring him in. His contract is up at the end of the season and there’s no sign of a new deal being agreed, so it won’t cost much to make the transfer happen.

It’s an interesting one because Leicester will be embarrassed if he goes to Spurs and suddenly plays a key role for them, but if they don’t think he’s good enough to play anymore then they shouldn’t be looking to stand in his way either.

The other three teams credited with an interest are Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace, so it could also come down to Gray’s personal thoughts on the club that will give him the best chance to bounce back from the past couple of seasons.