Spurs star could leave for only €40m as he admits to not having a good time under Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho’s managerial history shows that the majority of his squad will do anything for him and give everything on the pitch, but there will always be a few who feel marginalised and just want out.

His downfall invariably comes once he’s annoyed too many players and they refuse to put up with his methods anymore, but that time still looks to be some way off at Spurs.

One player who does want out is defender Davinson Sanchez, while Sport Witness are reporting that he’s very keen on a move to Serie A with AC Milan.

They suggest that the player is openly admitting that he’s not having a good time under Mourinho because he’s largely been frozen out in the Premier League, while he’s also looking to move on in January.

They go on to indicate that his potential market value has dipped by €20m so Spurs would only receive around €40m if they do let him go, so they could even take a loss on him when you consider the Guardian reported he was signed for £42m a few years ago.

There are even suggestions that Mourinho’s treatment of Sanchez has led to his value dropping but that’s impossible to actually measure, but it does look like he could be on the move next month.

There’s not a lot of money going around so a loan move with an option to buy is the most likely outcome, so it’s certainly one to keep an eye on.