They say that Christmas is a time for giving and goodwill to all men.

That being the case, Tottenham Hotspur star, Gareth Bale, has gone above and beyond with his generosity.

The Welsh flyer has spent out £15,000 to buy a hamper for each of 300 families that are struggling during this festive period, according to the Daily Mirror.

All of the recipients are in the Swansea area, and Bale also donated one of his shirts to the South Wales Evening Post’s ‘Everyone Deserves A Christmas’ appeal, which is bound to swell the coffers even further.

The hampers are said to be packed full of Christmas treats, and will be a real winner for those families that were otherwise going to struggle to get a Christmas dinner on the table.

What might be considered pocket money for Bale will have put the smiles on all of their faces, and that’s surely what this time of year is all about.