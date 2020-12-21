Menu

Video: ‘Absolute breath of fresh air’ – Gary Neville lauds Leeds for their swashbuckling style

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Though they were well beaten by Manchester United at the weekend, there was still enough in Leeds United’s play to be excited about.

The swashbuckling style that Marcelo Bielsa has implemented at Elland Road harks back to an age of football romance, and it’s no wonder that many are seduced by it.

Both Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino are disciples of Bielsa’s, and you can add Gary Neville to the list with after he noted on Sky Sports just what a breath of fresh air they were for the Premier League.

More Stories Gary Neville Marcelo Bielsa Mauricio Pochettino Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.