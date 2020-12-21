Quite often when teams lose games they are expected to win the managers offer up the best quotes in their post-match interviews immediately afterwards.

Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo certainly didn’t disappoint in that respect, and will probably get into trouble after his incredible rant about referee, Lee Mason.

The midlanders had just lost 2-1 to Burnley on what was a disappointing night for them, and whilst there will be a lot to pick apart from his team’s own performance across the 90 minutes, Nuno wasn’t holding back in his criticism of Mason.