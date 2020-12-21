Video: Hilarious moment Dan James is left hanging in celebration by Man United pal Anthony Martial as Red Devils dominate Leeds

Manchester United fans may want to watch back the third goal of their dismantling against historic rivals Leeds to erupt in laughter due to a hilarious moment.
In the 19th minute of the tie, Dan James cut out a sloppy pass across the halfway line to spark a counter-attacking opportunity for the Red Devils, playing the ball to Bruno Fernandes.
Fernandes flicked it on to Fred, with the Brazilian driving forward and teeing up Anthony Martial with a fine pass, the forward was tackled and the ball spilled out to Fernandes who scored.
If you watch James closely after the ball hit back of the net, the ace puts both arms out to celebrate with Martial – who is a couple of yards away.
James was left completely hanging and forced to style out a blip when the Frenchman didn’t notice his efforts to rejoice at all, instead wheeling off the corner to celebrate with elite playmaker Bruno.
Ruthless Manchester United ?
Bruno Fernandes makes it three and the Red Devils are rampant!
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #MUNLEE here: https://t.co/gpZb1r3bHA
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/K6llntsr0t
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.
Doesn’t say much about Leeds’ performances when the only time United players showed a lack of chemistry and link was during a goal celebration.