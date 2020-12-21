A poor performance at Old Trafford at the weekend didn’t do too much for Marcelo Bielsa’s reputation, and it’s the latest in a handful of performances that could’ve been avoided if the Argentinian would have his team’s play more defensively.

However, that’s never been in Bielsa’s make up and is perhaps why the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino enjoy his philosophy so much.

Football on the front foot is always great to watch of course, with the knowledge that occasionally it will be easily unpicked.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan certainly isn’t a fan, however.