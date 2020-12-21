Well, this appears to be a first.

Whilst in action against Athletic Club last Friday, Huesca defender Jorge Pulido forgot to leave his mobile phone in the dressing room at half-time and continued playing with it in his hand.

READ MORE: Marcus Thuram banned for six games and handed club record fine for spitting

Athletic Club went on to beat Pulido’s side 2-0 in the hotly contested La Liga match but arguably one of the game’s biggest talking points was Pulido’s unusual gaff.

The clip below shows how the defender was forced to play with his phone before realising and eventually handing it to the match’s referee.

Pictures courtesy of DAZN