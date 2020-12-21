Menu

(Video) Thiago Silva fires in bullet header to give Chelsea lead vs West Ham United

Chelsea captain Thiago Silva has fired his side into the lead in Monday’s exciting London derby against West Ham United.

Silva, 36, joined Chelsea during the summer on a free deal after his contract with Paris-Saint Germain expired earlier in the year.

Since the commanding Brazilian arrived at Stamford Bridge he has been named as Frank Lampard’s skipper and has already featured in 13 matches, in all competitions.

During Monday’s tense Premier League match-up, the Chelsea skipper has headed his side into the lead against rivals West Ham United.

At the turn of the 10th-minute, team-mate Mason Mount fired in a corner which Silva despatched expertly.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

