(Video) West Ham see goal disallowed after Chelsea’s Thiago Silva fouls himself

David Moyes will be fuming with this decision!

West Ham United have been disallowed a vital equaliser against bitter rivals Chelsea during Monday’s important Premier League match after the defender appeared to trip himself up.

Silva opened the game’s scoring inside the first 10-minutes, however, at the half-hour mark some poor positioning from the Chelsea skipper allowed Hammers’ attacker Jarrod Bowen to equalise.

Despite Bowen seemingly pulling his side level, the wide-attacker’s heroics were ruled out on the grounds of Silva being fouled.

Upon closer inspection it became apparent that Silva’s fall inside his own box came from the South American tripping himself up.

Pictures courtesy of NBCSN

