Virgil van Dijk already kicking the ball again as star sends Liverpool fans wild with injury recovery update

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has sent the club’s fans wild after sharing an update on his recovery from a serious knee injury with a beautifully-edited montage of a training workout.

Van Dijk was left with a damaged anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee after a reckless challenge from Jordan Pickford in the Reds’ draw against Everton on October 17 earlier this season.

The Dutchman’s blow was big enough, but Jurgen Klopp also lost Thiago Alcantara on that day – with the summer recruit yet to return, Joe Gomez then suffered a serious knee injury less than a month later.

Van Dijk shared a clip on social media that was a compilation of his training efforts as part of his recovery, with the centre-back already back to kicking a ball.

The 29-year-old can be seen doing kick ups as well as returning an airborne ball with both feet.

Step by step.. pic.twitter.com/kkFluSl3ZW — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 21, 2020

Van Dijk also showed the vigorous physical training that he is undergoing to recover from the serious blow, which shows that he’s an absolute machine as he’s seen engaging in different types of weight and resistance training that will boost the strength of his right knee.