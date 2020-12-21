Menu

‘Werner on the wing again’ – These Chelsea fans are annoyed by Frank Lampard’s formation against West Ham

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Every time Chelsea play against West Ham it’s a special game for Frank Lampard, being the match between the team where he began his career and the one where he made his name.

With the Blues just a point above the east Londoners heading into the Monday night fixture, three points are a pre-requisite.

Unfortunately, with London have recently gone into Tier 4, Government rules mean that the 2,000 supporters that would’ve been at Stamford Bridge can now only watch on from home.

Without that backing, this match could prove problematic for the hosts against a resurgent West Ham side.

On paper, Chelsea have a strong side out, however, their supporters are unhappy with Lampard’s apparent decision to play Timo Werner on the wing again, a position where he would appear to be less of a goalscoring threat than if he plays in the middle.

If the Blues go on and win the game, arguably, Lampard’s formation will be forgotten about.

1 Comment

  1. Lampiito Umoh says:
    December 21, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Lampard has a mental problem, if he still plays Werner on the wing!

