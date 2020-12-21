Every time Chelsea play against West Ham it’s a special game for Frank Lampard, being the match between the team where he began his career and the one where he made his name.

With the Blues just a point above the east Londoners heading into the Monday night fixture, three points are a pre-requisite.

Unfortunately, with London have recently gone into Tier 4, Government rules mean that the 2,000 supporters that would’ve been at Stamford Bridge can now only watch on from home.

Without that backing, this match could prove problematic for the hosts against a resurgent West Ham side.

More Stories / Latest News Xavi is moving further away from Barcelona and won’t rule out a switch to this Premier League giant ‘It’s a bit boring’ – Neville can’t understand why Arsenal aren’t playing with more excitement under Arteta Spurs star’s generosity in buying the less fortunate 300 hampers to spread Christmas cheer

On paper, Chelsea have a strong side out, however, their supporters are unhappy with Lampard’s apparent decision to play Timo Werner on the wing again, a position where he would appear to be less of a goalscoring threat than if he plays in the middle.

If the Blues go on and win the game, arguably, Lampard’s formation will be forgotten about.

Werner on the wing we are finished — Local Man. (@wxrnerpropCEO) December 21, 2020

Werner on the wings again pic.twitter.com/SzsOeqAipw — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 21, 2020

WHY IS THIS GUY STILL PLAYING WERNER ON THE WING — Danny ? (@ScottishCesc) December 21, 2020

Werner clearly is far more effective player as a striker, but Lampard insists on playing him on the wing. Why not try a 4-2-2-2 with Werner and Giroud/Abraham up top like Leipzig did with him and Poulsen? You have 3 good strikers but only 1 gets in the team. Baffling. — Matchday365 (@Matchday365) December 21, 2020

Journalists need to start asking lampard why he plays werner on the wing — Amadeus (@DiabolusXM) December 21, 2020