The Barcelona presidential elections are just over a month away now, and the new incumbent will have a number of immediate issues to make a quick decision on.

One of those revolves around whether Ronald Koeman will be kept on past January, or if he will be dispensed with and replaced.

Victor Font, one of the candidates, made it crystal clear at the beginning of his candidacy that the Dutchman would be sent packing and be replaced by Xavi, per Football Espana.

However, according to Don Balon, in his last public appearance, Xavi noted that Font’s proposals no longer convince him.

The outlet also suggest that whilst Joan Laporta, who is the early favourite for the presidency, has Xavi in mind, he hasn’t made definitive moves to align himself with the former midfielder.

The issue of lack of experience could be a deal breaker, given the situation that Barca find themselves in currently.

Xavi is aware of Arsenal’s interest in him according to Don Balon, and should they decide to relieve Mikel Arteta of his position, there’s reason to believe that Xavi will pitch up in north London rather than Catalonia.