“He is happy with us” – Carlo Ancelotti deals Man City transfer blow by insisting Everton star will extend

As reported by Paul Joyce, Carlo Ancelotti has insisted there will be no problem agreeing a contract extension with Lucas Digne.

Digne struggled to impress during his time at Barcelona, but has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League with the Toffees.

He has progressed considerably under Ancelotti’s stewardship, both being more effective going forward and more accomplished defensively.

As a result, Everton look set to offer the Frenchman an extension to his contract, one that Ancelotti believes will be easy to agree with Digne.

Carlo Ancelotti says agreeing new contact with Lucas Digne “will not be a problem. He is happy with us and we are happy with him.” https://t.co/8RwQRTTMTi — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 22, 2020

Everton’s recruitment in recent seasons has been mostly excellent, hence why they find themselves challenging for European football with Ancelotti in the dugout.

Digne has been a significant figure in all of their recent success, and if this latest news from Joyce is anything to go by, his time at Goodison Park is only just beginning.

That will no doubt be reassuring for the Toffees faithful, as the Times reported just yesterday that Manchester City are interested in signing Digne.

City are short at left-back and if Pep Guardiola were to look for reinforcement in that area, Digne wouldn’t be a bad option at all. Alas, it looks like he’s going nowhere.