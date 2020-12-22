Plans prepared: Arsenal already have contingencies in case of disaster relegation from Premier League

Arsenal have already put in place contingency plans in case of a shock relegation from the Premier League, according to the Telegraph.

While that’s a sentence you never thought you’d read, and one we never thought we’d publish, the prospect of the Gunners being relegated into the second tier of English football is no longer a joke.

Arsenal are 15th in the Premier League after 14 games played and are showing no signs of revival under Mikel Arteta. If they are not able to pick up a win or two over the festive period, they could find themselves in the bottom three before long.

The Telegraph report that the club have, incredibly, planned for this scenario. It’s claimed the salaries of several first-teamers will automatically be reduced by 25% in the event Arsenal are relegated, a preparation that no other ‘Big Six’ club has made, as per the report.

It’s down to you whether you think this is astute business from Arsenal, or rather a reflection of how far they’ve fallen, but regardless, the Gunners faithful will be dearly hoping that it doesn’t come to that.