Arsenal have permanently promoted attacking midfielder Catalin Cirjan to their first-team squad, with the news being shared by the talent’s agent, Catalin Sarmasan.

The 18-year-old has also shared the news himself, with a quick trawl through his social media showing that the Romanian ace was called up to first-team training on a couple of occasions beforehand.

Cirjan moved up to Under-23s/21s level this season, the talent’s most eye-catching moment of the season so far was a magnificent Panenka penalty to win a shootout for the 21s in the EFL Trophy.

Cirjan made three outings in the EFL Trophy – scoring once – before the Gunners’ Under-21s side were knocked out by Wimbledon, largely featuring in the middle of the park.

In Premier League 2 though, the 18-year-old has made scored once and contributed two assists in six outings, with almost all of his action coming as a right-winger.

Happy to confirm @CirjanCatalin1 is now officially part of Arsenal’s first team squad. He’s got a fantastic progress ahead of him. He’ll work hard and achieve his dreams! Good luck, Cata! I’m proud of you! pic.twitter.com/EK1DJHpYXt — Catalin Sarmasan (@CatalinSarmasan) December 21, 2020

Cirjan Catalin himself also shared a post at a similar time:

This is a wonderful moment for Cirjan and those around him, we’ll have to wait and see if the talent is handed an outing in the first-team this season.