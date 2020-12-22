Arsenal state that outrage-sparking Twitter replies fault is due to ‘technical issue’ as Gunner face Man City in the Carabao Cup

Unfortunately for Arsenal, it appears as though it isn’t just on the pitch that they’re having ‘technical’ issues, as even the club’s Twitter account has failed to live up to the fans’ expectations.

When the north London outfit announced their lineup for tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City, something pretty important was missing.

In a bizarre moment, only fans that the club follow or have mentioned could reply to the aforementioned post – which of course effectively silences a large amount of fans from voicing their opinions.

This sparked outrage from some supporters, who seem to be feel as though they’ve been mistreated and haven’t been offered their rightful freedom of speech when it comes to the club.

Just two minutes before kick-off, Arsenal clarified the incident, explaining that a ‘technical issue’ restricted replies as a result of Twitter’s advertisements manager.

The club add that it only relates to posts with ‘clickable cards’ – as the lineup piece is a picture that is hyperlinked to the official site’s live commentary.

We hear you, Gooners… There’s a technical issue with Twitter’s ads manager restricting replies for accounts using clickable cards tonight, so we won’t be posting them again until that’s been resolved. All other tweets are allowing replies, so we’ll continue with those ? https://t.co/6wGbxxrpaX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 22, 2020

Arsenal Football Club really can’t manage to experience anything without it becoming a nightmare.