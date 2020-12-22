Menu

“Arteta has to go” – These Arsenal fans are baffled by selection choice that ruined Arsenal’s chances vs Man City

The goalkeeping position might be the hardest one to manage in football because you really don’t want to be rotating the position for no reason, but you also need to ensure the back-up is sharp and able to step in when needed.

That usually results in the back up playing in the cup games until it gets serious, but clearly Mikel Arteta decided it was the right call to rest Bernd Leno tonight and give Runarsson a game instead.

It’s not like goalkeepers will get overly fatigued from playing every game so they don’t really need to be rested, while there was no sign of an injury either so it was a big decision for the boss to make.

Unfortunately it’s backfired big time after some horrific goalkeeping from the Icelandic keeper gifted Man City the lead again, and these Arsenal fans re furious with Arteta for leaving the German stopper out:

