“Arteta has to go” – These Arsenal fans are baffled by selection choice that ruined Arsenal’s chances vs Man City

The goalkeeping position might be the hardest one to manage in football because you really don’t want to be rotating the position for no reason, but you also need to ensure the back-up is sharp and able to step in when needed.

That usually results in the back up playing in the cup games until it gets serious, but clearly Mikel Arteta decided it was the right call to rest Bernd Leno tonight and give Runarsson a game instead.

It’s not like goalkeepers will get overly fatigued from playing every game so they don’t really need to be rested, while there was no sign of an injury either so it was a big decision for the boss to make.

Unfortunately it’s backfired big time after some horrific goalkeeping from the Icelandic keeper gifted Man City the lead again, and these Arsenal fans re furious with Arteta for leaving the German stopper out:

Can’t get my head around why we felt the need to rest Leno? — James. (@afcjxmes) December 22, 2020

This is why don’t drop Leno.???#ARSMCI — Yousef Salaad (@infinitygang134) December 22, 2020

Runarsson is finished at this club already. Feel sorry for the lad ngl, but should never be Arsenal’s backup keeper and certainly not starting today ahead of Leno. If he wasn’t good enough to play Liverpool in the Carabao cup, why is he good enough to play City? — Gwen ????????? (@Glen_AFC) December 22, 2020

I’d have played Leno all day long, especially v Man City. That might kill Runarsson’s confidence long term. People will get on his back as well now. — Al Sarpong (@albsar1970) December 22, 2020

Arteta is a joke

Start runarsson over leno

Mustafi over saliba

??the team itself is a joke — Malook (@Mikey_mAlook) December 22, 2020

Honestly why do keepers even need to be rotated? Just play Leno every game if need be — realistic gooner (@RealisticGunner) December 22, 2020

When you’re trying to win a game or even compete… PLAY YOUR BEST SPINE! How and why is Leno NOT playing baffles me.. Saliba “not ready” but play the donkey Mustafi.. I’m not Arteta out but i understand why fans are mad #Arsenal — Chris Lane (@ChrisLane1420) December 22, 2020

Christ Arteta doesn’t help himself. After Leno’s heroics against Liverpool he picks Runnarsson. He got to be more switched on if he wants to keep the backing of the fans — Sam Rattigan (@Samrattigan) December 22, 2020