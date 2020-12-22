Aston Villa expecting formal January bids for Jack Grealish from three top clubs

This season’s surprise outfit Aston Villa are reportedly bracing themselves for January approaches from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United for star midfielder Jack Grealish.

Grealish, 25, has spent his entire career with Aston Villa after joining their youth academy almost 20-years ago.

The English born attacking midfielder who now skippers his boyhood club has featured in a total of 199 matches in all competitions for the club’s senior first-team.

Impressively, the talented wide-playmaker has managed to rack up a total of 69 direct goal contributions with arguably his most important coming on the final-day of the 2019-20 season to keep the Villains in England’s top-flight.

A summer of speculation saw the 25-year-old linked with a move away from Villa Park with United seemingly the most likeliest to lure him away.

However, with the Reds’ summer attentions firmly on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, a move for Grealish failed to materialise.

In an attempt to tie their star attacker down, Villa recently agreed a new contract with the 25-year-old.

Despite the new deal which was confirmed on the club’s official website, speculation the Villa skipper could depart has not stopped.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from the Mirror who claim that Grealish’s Midlands side are preparing to receive formal bids in January from the likes of Liverpool, City and United.

A recent report from Stretty News revealed the finer details of United’s summer interest and claim the club not only turned the chance to sign Grealish down, they now sit way down in the pecking order to land him.

Stretty News’ report signals good news for United’s rivals but make no mistake, whoever lands Grealish is going to have to write a hefty cheque.

