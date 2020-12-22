BBC’s Garth Crooks mentions Liverpool star’s ‘scary moments’ in Spurs win – despite ace not playing that match in blunder

Garth Crooks and BBC Sport’s editorial team experienced a massive blunder with their Team of the Week post that went out last night.

Ex-Spurs, Stoke and West Brom ace Crooks handed his famed Team of the Week honours to Liverpool defender Joel Matip, but the former England Under-21s ace’s explanation was a complete shambles.

Crooks wrote that Matip ‘survived one or two scary moments’ in Wednesday night’s win against Spurs before featuring in the Reds’ dominant 7-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The problem with that bit of analysis is that Matip never played against Spurs, the Cameroonian wasn’t cleared as fit for that mammoth clash.

You think you’ve seen it all in 2020 but then Garth Crooks describes the scary moments Joël Matip had during a game he didn’t play in. No context, indeed. pic.twitter.com/Kf5INEAX2P — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 21, 2020

This is incredible. Garth Crooks “team of the week” (text since removed) featured Joel Matip and his impressive display in a game he never even played. pic.twitter.com/eu7EniOG1Q — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) December 22, 2020

Liverpool fans certainly won’t be complaining that one their players is one of the week’s best performers in the Premier League, but would probably like some more accurate analysis than this.

BBC and Crooks have since altered the article, with no mention to the initial blunder.