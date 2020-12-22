Video: Jamie Carragher gives his take as Liverpool superstar is linked with Anfield exit door

Speaking on Sky Sports MNF, Jamie Carragher revealed that he’s not losing sleep over the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool.

Speaking to AS, Salah appeared to leave the door ajar for either Real Madrid or Barcelona to come knocking. With Liverpool at the very summit of the English game, you feel as though they are the only two teams who could threaten to poach the Egyptian from them.

Carragher, though, has no such concerns. While speaking live on Sky Sports MNF yesterday night, Carra revealed his belief that the pull of the two Spanish heavyweights is not what it once was, insinuating that it wouldn’t be such a step up from Liverpool – which it’s hard to argue against.

If Salah had any direct affiliation with either of the teams, or was looking to realise a childhood dream, you could see why he would leave. If it was for purely footballing reasons, though, at current, you have to think he’d be better off staying with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Also, as Carragher says himself, Salah will be 29 come June 2021. He might be just a little too old for Florentino Perez to justify splashing the cash on – especially after he did so on Eden Hazard and that transfer has not proven to be so fruitful for Los Blancos.