According to the Sun, Chelsea have rejected a £3m transfer bid for Ike Ugbo from FC Rostov, the promising striker is currently impressing on loan with Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge.

The Sun report that the 22-year-old’s fine displays this term – which have netted 10 goals from 15 games – is leading to interest in the striker.

Ugbo was prolific at youth level for the Blues, winning the FA Youth Cup with the Under-18s, with the ace also experiencing loan spells with Barnsley, MK Dons, Scunthorpe and Roda JC.

The deal that took Ugbo to Brugge this summer includes a £4.5m permanent option, so it’s not surprising at all to see Chelsea rejecting a bid that’s £1.5m lower than that from another club.

The Sun state that the former England Under-20s international is contracted until the summer of 2022, whilst noting that Ugbo still has aspirations of making it in Chelsea’s first-team.

Rostov sit fifth in the Russian top-flight, which is perhaps why they’re eyeing some more firepower to thrust them into a top four spot.

Ugbo’s goals this season have left Brugge 13th, just a point off the side that are currently in the relegation play-offs spot.

He is eager to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduates Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James by breaking into the first team at Stamford Bridge