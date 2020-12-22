Chelsea’s summer transfer plans: Seven senior fringe players to leave, two megastars to arrive

Chelsea’s transfer business in the summer looked like it would set them up for an exciting season where they would outscore every opponent but let a few goals in, while the reality is the opposite.

It’s not like they completely lack the ability to stick the ball in the net but they don’t have that one player to rely on when it matters most, so it’s something that could become a problem as the season goes on and the pressure increases.

The defence has certainly improved thanks to the signings of Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell, but there’s still a feeling that they can be exposed so a quality holding midfielder could make all the difference.

That’s represented in a report over their upcoming transfer plans, where it looks like Declan Rice and Erling Haaland will be the main targets in the summer:

Haaland simply can’t stop scoring so you have to think he would be the game-changer they need in attack, while Rice has been spoken about for years and has proven quality in the Premier League so could be the answer to that holding midfield problem.

The seven potential exits won’t surprise many fans with all of them drifting away from the first team picture in recent months, but the problem could be finding suitors who will pay the market value for them.

If they can pull this off then it immediately gives Frank Lampard a more streamlined and quality squad for next season, so they would have to be considered as title challengers if the new faces gel quickly.