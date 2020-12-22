Detailed analysis shows that Granit Xhaka is a leader for Arsenal with ace constantly dishing out in-game instructions to teammates

With Granit Xhaka facing serious criticism from Arsenal fans and the media following his red card for the Gunners against Burnley, one fan has jumped to the star’s defence with an in-depth breakdown…

Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct, with Burnley making use of their extra man as they went on to win 1-0 – the Gunners haven’t improved since, with a total of seven defeats in their last league games.

The Swiss midfielder’s suspension leaves him ruled out of tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

We’ll highlight and detail a few clips shared by Arsenal fan @ddoublepivot of Xhaka in the defeat to Manchester City earlier this season, take a look through the entire thread, it’s a fine find:

He single handily gives direction in midfield. Literally gives it character. Without him, we are lost. pic.twitter.com/YdDCvLhQ7g — Bring Emi back account (@ddoublepivot) December 21, 2020

In the 12th minute of the tie, Xhaka helps out Gabriel Magalhaes when the summer recruit is left without any feasible options from a free-kick in their own half.

Xhaka points and instructs the ace to play the ball back to David Luiz.

Leno is always flustered with the ball at his feet. Needs direction. pic.twitter.com/QWRT3Osuhd — Bring Emi back account (@ddoublepivot) December 21, 2020

In the 16th minute of the encounter, Xhaka offers a helping to Magalhaes once again, but also Bernd Leno.

When the centre-back struggled to find any players open, he passed the ball back to Leno, which was somewhat dangerous as Raheem Sterling was pressing, he pointed out Gabriel as a safe option.

He tells Ceballos to mark Rodri in the press, covers space on the right and the he wins the ball back. He was actually trusted by Arteta to lead the press because he moves the pieces. pic.twitter.com/7VcErqZ4Jn — Bring Emi back account (@ddoublepivot) December 21, 2020

In the 19th minute came a much more impactful decision from Xhaka, Arsenal pressed the Citizens forcing them to play it back to Ederson.

Xhaka then made it clear to Dani Ceballos that he needed to mark midfield maestro Rodri, this led to Ederson being forced to kick the ball out wide, with Xhaka winning possession back.

With this analysis of the midfielder showing that he is in fact an extremely vocal and directive leader, is it time for Arsenal supporters to cut Xhaka some slack?