Frank Lampard waxes lyrical about Chelsea star after flawless performance in win over West Ham

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard piled praise on Thiago Silva after a flawless display against West Ham.
Silva was acquired by the Blues on a free transfer in the summer after the expiration of his contract with PSG. At the time of the deal, with the Brazilian in his mid-thirties, there were questions as to whether he would still be able to cut it at this level – in the most competitive league in the world.
Despite an early wobble away to West Brom, Silva has wasted no time putting his world-class credentials on display. His commanding and assured performances at centre-back have completely transformed Chelsea’s defence, turning them into challengers at the top of the table once again.
Silva put in another vintage display yesterday night during Chelsea’s 3-0 win over West Ham. After the full-time whistle had blown, Frank Lampard adulated Silva while speaking to Sky Sports. What an incredible piece of business it is proving to be from Chelsea.
“I remember playing in the Premier League at 36 and I couldn’t play like he is playing!”
Frank Lampard says Thiago Silva has “exceeded” expectations after a man-of-the-match display against West Ham.
