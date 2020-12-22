Frank Lampard waxes lyrical about Chelsea star after flawless performance in win over West Ham

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard piled praise on Thiago Silva after a flawless display against West Ham.

Silva was acquired by the Blues on a free transfer in the summer after the expiration of his contract with PSG. At the time of the deal, with the Brazilian in his mid-thirties, there were questions as to whether he would still be able to cut it at this level – in the most competitive league in the world.

Despite an early wobble away to West Brom, Silva has wasted no time putting his world-class credentials on display. His commanding and assured performances at centre-back have completely transformed Chelsea’s defence, turning them into challengers at the top of the table once again.

Silva put in another vintage display yesterday night during Chelsea’s 3-0 win over West Ham. After the full-time whistle had blown, Frank Lampard adulated Silva while speaking to Sky Sports. What an incredible piece of business it is proving to be from Chelsea.