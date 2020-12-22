Future looks bleak for star at West Ham after damning verdict from David Moyes

Sometimes it’s easy to read way too far into a manager’s comments and blow things out of proportion, but this actually looks like one of those situations where the manager is using the media to make a thinly veiled dig at an underperforming player.

Sebastian Haller hasn’t really impressed at West Ham this season apart from that glorious overhead kick last week, while it’s becoming clear that David Moyes is seriously starting to lament the absence of Michail Antonio.

When a star player is out it’s down to the manager to find a way to win with their alternative options, but it looks like Moyes doesn’t believe in the Ivorian international with his comments after the Chelsea game.

They were picked up by the Evening Standard, and it sounds like Haller should be placing a call with his agent to see if there’s any interest in a January move after this:

“I hope I get Micky back soon. If we don’t then we need to think what else we can do, how else we can do it. We need alternatives and options, we’re a little bit limited with that.

“If not then I’m going to have to start looking in my own group to find another Marko Arnautovi? or Micky Antonio. That’s what I’m going to have to try to do.

“We did a lot of good things but not enough good things in either box where it mattered. We’ve shown we can compete, we’re just lacking a little bit at both end of the pitch that would make the difference.”

Haller only has 3 goals in 13 games so he does need to shoulder some of the blame, but it’s also unlikely that comments like this are going to spur him on or raise his confidence.

Hopefully this is just Moyes spouting off in public in an attempt to bolster his transfer budget next month and he’s actually saying different things to his players behind the scenes, but it’s not a great look either way.