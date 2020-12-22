Liverpool journalist gives his take as Mohamed Salah looks to “crank up the pressure” on the Reds

Liverpool journalist James Pearce has given his take on THAT Mohamed Salah interview with Spanish publication AS.

In case you missed it, Salah appeared to open the door to a move to La Liga, whether it be now or in the future, as well as revealing his anger at not being given the captain’s armband during his side’s clash with FC Midtjylland.

The Egyptian still has two-and-a-half-years left to run on his Liverpool contract, but considering he will be 29 come the summer, if the Reds were to cash-in, the time would be now.

James Pearce, who oftentimes knows more than most when it comes to all Liverpool affairs, has given his view on the situation on The Athletic’s ‘The Red Agenda‘ podcast.

These comments are helpfully transcribed by our friends at Empire of the Kop, who also give their take on the Salah situation from a Liverpool fan’s perspective.

“I struggle to buy into that. A meaningless dead-rubber in the Champions League? Were you really that bothered? I’m not really having that.”

“This is all part of a bigger picture to crank up the pressure on Liverpool to put a big lucrative contract extension under his nose – either that, or the first steps to potentially looking for a new challenge.”

“But I’d be really surprised if it was the latter as I just don’t see Real Madrid and Barcelona as a step up from Liverpool right now.”

It seems like only a matter of time before Salah’s intentions are made clear, whether it be a new bumper contract to see out his Liverpool career, or a move away from the club in search of pastures green.

The problem is with that – are there any greener pastures than those on Merseyside at current?