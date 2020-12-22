Leeds tipped to move for pacey Chelsea outcast in January to help solve their defensive woes

Leeds were always going to have the occasional problem in the top flight where their adventurous approach would see them torn apart on the break, so you have to think that fixing the defence will the the priority next month.

Leeds will have to navigate a tough market where great players are unlikely to be available so any signing will carry some kind of risk, but it would make sense to get someone with pace and Premier League experience.

Chelsea outcast Fikayo Tomori would fit that description so he’s certainly worth having a look at, while a report from Football Fan Cast has tipped him to make the move to Yorkshire next month.

They spoke to Dean Windass who believed that he would be an excellent addition, while his pace would bring a new dimension to the defence due to his ability to sweep in behind and deal with balls in behind the defence.

Bielsa likes his teams to press the ball and that always leaves them open to a ball over the top, so Tomori has the pace to deal with that.

There could be a problem in that Chelsea only want to loan him out for now and it’s suggested that it would take a sizeable loan fee to take him for the rest of the season, but it could be worth it if he’s the difference between mid table and a proper relegation scrap.