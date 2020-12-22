Leicester City eye £35m transfer after Brendan Rodgers was personally impressed by Europa League performance

Modern clubs can implement all the next level scouting techniques that they want to identify the next big star, but sometimes there’s no substitute for an opposing player catching the eye with an impressive performance in Europe.

Braga defender David Carmo appears to be the latest example with his recent performances against Leicester City in the Europa League, while a report from HITC has indicated that Brendan Rodgers was personally impressed and described him as “excellent” after an impressive showing.

Braga are a selling club so there should be a deal to be done here, but it’s been suggested that they want £35m to let him go so Leicester would need to be convinced of his qualities to invest that much,

He’s a physical defender who’s also great on the ball and has the ability to step out of defence with it so he should be perfect for the Premier League, while it should also be noted that the £35m is a release clause so there’s even a chance that he could be signed for less.

Rodgers has shown recently that he has no issues with sanctioning a big money move for a young player if he’s convinced of their quality, so it will be interesting to see if they push for a move in January.