Liverpool certain to offer superstar improved contract terms as he flirts with transfer away

Liverpool are ‘certain’ to offer Mohamed Salah improved terms to his current £200K-a-week contract, according to a report by Goal.

During an interview with AS, Liverpool’s prize possession appeared to open the door to a future move to either of Barcelona or Real Madrid, though insisted that he is happy with life at Anfield.

It’s unclear at this point in time what sort of reaction that’s been met with on Merseyside, but Goal believe that, irrespective of his recent comments, Liverpool will offer Salah a new contract.

The report claims that Salah’s current deal expires in 2023, when he will be turning 31-years-old. Considering the three on the podium for The Best FIFA Men’s player award were 32, 35 and 33 respectively, you certainly couldn’t consider him past his peak by that point.

Players are playing longer nowadays, having looked after themselves better throughout the course of their career and sports science taking considerable strides forward over the last decade.

Perhaps that’s why, as Goal report, Liverpool are ‘certain’ to offer Salah a new contract with improvement on his current £200K-a-week salary. Whether he will be prepared to put pen-to-paper is something only the future can tell us.

Liverpool are arguably the best team in Europe under Jurgen Klopp, who would no doubt want Salah to stick around. Real Madrid and Barcelona are traditionally considered a step-up, but at the time of writing, are they really?