Liverpool have already netted full £142m fee for Coutinho rubbishing claims that Barcelona haven’t met £18m add-on yet

According to the Echo, Liverpool have already banked the full £142m transfer fee for Philippe Coutinho, dispelling talk from Sport that €20m (£18m) of the fee was still tied up in a potential add-on.

The Echo state that the deal that took Coutinho to the Camp Nou in January 2018 was worth an initial £106m, with a further £36m in potential add-ons.

It’s claimed from the Liverpool outlet that the Reds were paid £4.4m for every 15 of the attacking midfielder’s appearances for Barcelona, as well as £4.4m each time the side made it to the Champions League quarter-finals – which has occurred in each of the past two seasons.

With Coutinho reportedly having played 90 games for Barcelona, by the Merseyside outlet’s findings the Reds have netted the full add-ons amount – £35.2m – where £0.8m has gone missing hasn’t been explained yet, but perhaps it’s to do with the currency exchange and figures being rounded up.

Sport had claimed that Liverpool would bank a €20m (£18m) bonus once the Brazilian played 100 games for the club, but the Echo have dispelled those claims by suggesting the total fee’s already been met.

Liverpool’s hierarchy and negotiators in particular deserve massive praise for the way they structured this deal, they’ve netted the total fee despite Coutinho struggling for the Catalan outfit.

Coutinho won the Champions League with loan club Bayern Munich last season, famously embarrassing his parent club with a performance that rolled back the years to his prime.