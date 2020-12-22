Some Liverpool fans were left perplexed on social media when they realised that Divock Origi had deleted all traces of the Reds from his Twitter account – as well as any other content from his profile.

The 25-year-old’s profile picture is one of himself on holiday, with a snap of a wonderful beach acting as his cover photo.

It appears as though the content has been deleted by Origi’s hand, as a ban from Twitter would not allow users to access his profile so that can’t be the case.

This has fuelled speculation that the versatile forward will be leaving Liverpool in the January transfer window, with the ace an option for Wolves and also a possible makeweight in a smart swap deal.

Origi has made just seven appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side across all competitions this season, with just two of those coming in the Premier League – totalling a measly seven minutes of action.

Origi has removed all mention of #LFC from his Twitter account – is he headed for the exit door next month, perhaps? ?? pic.twitter.com/GlblKvQhWA — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 21, 2020

Divock Origi seems to have removed any signs of Liverpool from his Twitter account ? Exit bound? pic.twitter.com/qzjvBbu4MU — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) December 21, 2020

Origi has now fallen out of favour at Anfield, his legend is already cemented at the club owing to his heroic double against Barcelona to fire the Reds into the Champions League final in 2018, as well as the Belgian sealing their triumph with a strike against Spurs in the grand spectacle.

Origi could be a quality option for clubs, the ace can feature on either wing or as a centre-forward, it will be interesting to see if he secures a January move to help his chances of making it to the Euros.

As it stands, Origi’s Instagram account remains as it has – with no deletion of Liverpool-related content, however his last post on that platform came at the end of October.