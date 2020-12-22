Liverpool loanee likely to be sent back in January despite finally getting a chance to impress in the first team

It always looked like Loris Karius needed to keep a low profile and quietly rebuild his career and his confidence with a loan move this season, but sitting on the bench for Union Berlin wasn’t exactly what he had in mind.

He hasn’t actually made an appearance so far and his main contribution to the game has been becoming a figure of ridicule in Tottenham training, so there is some positive news with Kicker reporting that he’s finally set to make his debut in their upcoming cup game.

Unfortunately it simply sounds like he’ll play as apart of a heavily rotated side against a lower division team so it’s hard to see a situation where he does so well in this game that they stick by him.

The report actually goes on to suggest that he’s likely to be sent back to Liverpool in January due to the lack of action, but there’s not really a place for him there either.

Obviously Alisson starts when he’s fit, while Kelleher has showed he’s a reliable number two so Karius’ best scenario would be duking it out with Adrian for the number three spot.

He’s now 27 years old so he’s too young to be seen as a future prospect but also too old to accept a back-up role and watch his prime years slip away, so hopefully there is some interest from other clubs in him next month.