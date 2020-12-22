Menu

Counteroffer made: Man United in transfer negotiations to sign 19-year-old midfielder

Ecuadorian reporter Marcos Lopez Castillo claims to have the inside track in negotiations between Manchester United and Independiente del Valle over midfielder Moisés Caicedo.

Man United have made it a priority of late to acquire some of the best young talent on offer. Amad Diallo’s impending arrival from Atalanta is testament to that.

Next on their list appears to be Moisés Caicedo, a 19-year-old midfielder who has provided three assists in four senior appearances for the Ecuador national team.

According to a report by Goal earlier this month, Caicedo’s childhood hero was former Manchester United man Antonio Valencia – so that ought to play into the Red Devils’ hands.

At current, it doesn’t look as though convincing Caicedo to make the move to Old Trafford is what’s holding the deal up, as you would probably expect.

Marcos Lopez Castillo, a local journalist, has offered an update on negotiations, and he suggests that it’s Independiente del Valle holding out for a higher sell-on percentage.

From Man United’s perspective, if Caicedo develops into a top player then they’ll have no need to sell him. If he doesn’t then they wouldn’t have much of a transfer fee returned in exchange for him anyway.

Although, you get the feeling that this is a classic example of a big club thinking that they can be the bully in transfer negotiations – and they usually get their own way. Money talks.

Marco Lopez Castillo claims that United have submitted a counter-offer, so we’ll have to wait and see if they can strike an agreement with that. This one’s looking likely at current.

