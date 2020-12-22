Marcelo Bielsa breaks silence on devastating 6-2 defeat to Man United

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has broken his silence on his side’s crushing 6-2 loss to arch-rivals Manchester United during Sunday’s exciting Premier League tie.

READ MORE: Leeds tipped to move for pacey Chelsea outcast in January to help solve their defensive woes

Bielsa, 65, took charge of Leeds United in 2018 and after a disappointing first season narrowly missing out on securing promotion back to the Premier League, second time spelled lucky for the Argentinian tactician.

After guiding the Whites back to England’s top-flight last season, all eyes have been on Leeds United during the new 2020-21 campaign to see how they fare back in the Premier League after 16-years away.

Several exciting match-ups have see Bielsa’s Yorkshire side play free-flowing, attacking football.

However, Bielsa’s trademark tactics don’t come without problems as they do tend to operate a ‘you score, we’ll score more’ mentality.

Despite Leeds United’s exciting nature, they were humbled during Sunday’s Premier League match against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and suffered a crushing 6-2 loss.

United were better in every single area of the pitch and took full advantage of more or less every chance they had on goal.

Speaking about his side’s disappointing result on Leeds United’s official website, Bielsa said: “In the first half we had similar opportunities to the ones they had, but we weren’t able to score them.

“Our attacks came from combination play as we built the attack and their attacks came from the fact we were losing the ball in attacking positions.

“They would transition from defence to attack.

“Our return was slower than their transition and this was linked to the fact that we couldn’t finish our attacks and our return was not at the speed needed.

“Of course, it is very hurtful.

“We will correct what was bad and try to keep the good things, but we will not abandon the way we play.”