Reporter gives inside track after Liverpool star leaves door open to Real Madrid move

Liverpool FC
Speaking to Sky Sports, Spanish reporter Alvaro Montero poured icy water on speculation linking Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid – but reiterated that Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are targets.

Salah conducted an interview with Spanish publication AS, during which he left the door open to the possibility of departing Liverpool and signing for one of the La Liga heavyweights – Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Egyptian has played a starring role in Liverpool’s recent success, which has seen them lift the Premier League and Champions League under the stewardship of coach of the year Jurgen Klopp.

His departure from Anfield would be a considerable blow to the Reds’ ambitions, but Spanish reporter Alvaro Montero, speaking to Sky Sports, does not believe that Los Blancos currently have the financial firepower to get the deal done.

He goes on to note that, if Real Madrid were to look to break the bank to sign a player in that bracket, it would be Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe topping the list.

