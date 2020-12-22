Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher named their team of 2020 on Sky Sports MNF yesterday evening.

2020 has been a year like no other, with the pandemic causing mass disruption and heartache. Thankfully, in the midst of all the madness, football has managed to continue.

Though we are hardly used to watching the Champions League final in late August, nor is it normal to reach Christmas with just 14 games played, the show has gone on, which is more than we could have asked more.

As a result, with football only pausing briefly in 2020, it gives us an opportunity to take a look at the year as a whole and single out the best performers across the course of the last 12 months.

That’s exactly what Sky Sports’ finest Neville and Carra did yesterday night on Sky Sports MNF, and here’s the team they chose. You won’t be surprised to see it’s dominated by Liverpool.

It’s hard to argue against the inclusions of virtually every player in that team, they have all been phenomenal throughout the calendar year. It’s hard to imagine the omission of Sadio Mane sitting well, though.

While Salah and Son have been exceptional in their own right, has there been a better winger in the world than Mane over the course of the last 12 months?

You could consider it a toss-up between the three of them, but even if that were to be the case, it would still be difficult to leave Mane out. He is, and has been, world-class.