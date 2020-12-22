‘New normal’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘gutless performance’ in 4-1 defeat to Man City in the Carabao Cup

With Arsenal using up their ‘technical issues’ excuse before the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City, there really is no way to downplay the side’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat tonight.

The evening got off to a nightmare start, with an apparent issue on Twitter’s side leaving spades of Arsenal supporters unable to voice their opinions on the side’s starting lineup for the tie.

Pre-match reaction from Arsenal fans wouldn’t have helped the side and that was clearly the case, it took Pep Guardiola’s side just two minutes to take the lead after some non-existent defending.

To Arsenal’s credit (for want of a better word) they were decent for the remainder of the first-half, equalising in the 30th minute through Alexandre Lacazette.

Gabriel Martinelli played a key role in the leveller but endured a nightmare soon after as a slide tackle (completely clean) from City keeper Zack Steffen in the 43rd minte left the starlet in agony.

Strangely, Mikel Arteta and Co. allowed the ace – who was making his first start after a return from a serious knee injury – to continue, with the Brazilian eventually forced off in the 46th minute.

Not disappointed. Not surprised. Getting used to the new normal. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) December 22, 2020

Hopefully the end of the manager aswell — Gooner Adam ??? (@AdzCampbell91) December 22, 2020

I had hope for a bit in the first during the Martinelli show at least — ??? (@TylerAFC_) December 22, 2020

Another gutless performance. — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) December 22, 2020

Embarrassing. Another loss.

Terrible team selection. Terrible tactics.

Still no Ozil or Saliba.

How long will this last? Do the club want to get relegated?

Arteta has to go, he is out of his depth.

Thanks for the FA Cup but it’s time to go.

And Edu can leave as well.#ArtetaOut — Ball ? (@AFCBall14) December 22, 2020

Individual errors. Never want to see Mustafi or Kolasinac in that starting XI again. — Matt Kaye (@matthew_kaye1) December 22, 2020

No place for Saliba in the squad though? — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) December 22, 2020

Arteta doesn’t start Saliba because he isn’t ‘ready’ but proceeds to start Runnarsson and Mustafi. Make it make sense. — ? (@AFCWaIter) December 22, 2020

Injury to Martinelli was firmly the turning of the tables in the tie, the Citizens made it 2-1 in the 54th minute after summer signing Runar Alex Runarsson dropped the ball like a ‘bar of soap’ in a clanger.

Just five minutes later, an inspired forward run from Fernandinho – yes the strictly organised defensive midfielder – led to Phil Foden scoring a tidy lob.

Arteta was punished by his former employers once more in the 74th minute as Aymeric Laporte scored after a short corner, with the centre-back left completely open and uncontested by two Gunners.

Some supporters blasted Arteta for starting Runarsson, with the stopper’s mistake proving costly and sparking the momentum that left Arsenal embarrassed.

The north London outfit, who fielded a fairly rotated side, have not built any confidence at all to take into crucial Premier League games over the festive period, as they’ve dropped into a relegation battle.