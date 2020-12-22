Popular football agent Mario Cenolli has weighed-in on the speculation surrounding Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United from Juventus back in 2016, four-years after departing the Red Devils’ youth academy.

The Frenchman’s second Old Trafford coming cost the Reds’ hierarchy a whopping £94.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving back at United for his second spell, the 27-year-old playmaker has featured in a total of 180 matches and has been directly involved in 69 goals in all competitions.

Despite enjoying a largely successful four-year spell back with the Reds during a period of time that has seen the World Cup winner lift two of major trophies, a series of inconsistent performances has seen Pogba come under intense fire from fans and pundits alike.

A recent turbulent period has seen Pogba be linked with a January move away to either Real Madrid or Juventus.

However, after continuning to be named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s match-day squads, fans have been left guessing whether or not Pogba will remain at Old Trafford.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from agent Cenolli who claims the United faithful should expect to see Pogba join Real Madrid next summer.

Speaking to Calciomercato, when asked about the current speculation surrounding Pogba, Cenolli said: “I think Pogba will go to Real Madrid.

“I don’t think he’s going to Juventus. In my opinion Mino Raiola will make a move of his own. I think it’s the right time for Real [Madrid].

“There could be a big exchange of players with Manchester United. It might suit the British. I think it’s an operation for June.”