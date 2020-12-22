Premier League releases latest positive test figures after new round of testing

As reported by Sky Sports, there were seven positive COVID-19 tests discovered by the Premier League in their latest round of testing.

Ever since the league restarted earlier in the year, mass testing across clubs, that including both players and staff members, has been conducted in order to ensure that it was safe for all involved.

Sky Sports report that, until last week, there had not been a single digit number of cases recorded since the start of November, with the league now following that up with it’s second consecutive single digit count of seven.

Amidst all the doom, gloom and bad news we have had over the past few days, at least we can rest assured that the Premier League is not going to be derailed by it all – at least not yet.

Though, it’s important to note that seven cases is still seven people suffering with the virus, so we send our well wishes to all affected.