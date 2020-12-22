Pressure intensifies on Mikel Arteta over claims Premier League rival is willing to quit his role to take over at Arsenal

Sometimes you look at certain clubs and wonder why managers would even touch the managerial job there, but is mainly comes down to their ego believing they can succeed where others have failed and bring the glory days back.

We all know Arsenal are a huge club but if you look at their squad there’s little for opposition teams to worry about, while there’s a culture of failure among many of the players so it will take some effort to turn it all round.

It needs a strong manager who is savvy in the transfer market, has a track record of improving players and someone who understands the league, so Brendan Rodgers could be the perfect choice.

A report from The Express has indicated that Rodgers is willing to leave Leicester to take over at the Emirates if Arteta is sacked – something that seems to be drawing closer with each excruciating performance.

It would be a bold move for Rodgers because he would immediately be giving up a Champions League chase for a relegation battle so he must feel that he’s taken Leicester as far as he can and thinks Arsenal have the resources to eventually move to the next level.

Arsenal collapsed far too easily tonight so Arteta needs them to have a strong festive period because a few more losses will see Arsenal in the relegation zone and he would surely be sacked at that point.

Rodgers has also shown in the past that he’ll happily switch jobs during the season so that shouldn’t be an issue here, but Leicester may be very reluctant to let him go.