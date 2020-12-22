Real Madrid likely to fail with any interest as Premier League star looks set to improve £300k-per-week terms with new deal

Real Madrid love a giant transfer so it’s never a surprise when they are sniffing about at the slightest chance of someone becoming available.

It’s hard to imagine Man City ever losing a player they don’t want to when you consider the resources they have, but this would be the last major chance for Kevin de Bruyne to seek a move if he wanted out.

He turns 30 next summer and his contract only has a couple of years left so he may have had some leverage if he wanted to force an exit, but City fans will like what they see in a report from The Guardian.

They confirm that Real Madrid are monitoring events in the off-chance that they might be able to do something here, but there’s zero chance as de Bruyne looks set to commit himself to the club until at least 2025.

The new contract is getting closer for Kevin de Bruyne – confirmed ?? #mcfc https://t.co/L0G58QHj1x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2020

He will receive a slight bump in his wage packet that already seems him earn more than £300k per week, but he’s a genuinely world class midfielder so it’s easy to see why City will sanction the new deal.

It’s also interesting to hear that he appears to be representing himself in these negotiations so there’s also no chance that an agent can get in his ear and look to take him somewhere else, so everything points towards the new deal being signed.