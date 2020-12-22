Renato Sanches could form part of a double transfer as Liverpool’s interest in a second Lille star confirmed

The majority of French clubs are struggling financially just now due to Covid-19 and the collapse of a major TV deal, but Lille are one of the teams who are suffering more than most.

They are a good side with some exciting young players so it was only a matter of time before the bigger clubs would sense the opportunity to get some bargains, and it looks like Renato Sanches could be the first to leave.

He’s come a long way since those troubled spells at Swansea and Bayern Munich and looks like a a potentially top class midfielder again, so Liverpool fans were intrigued to see reports that the deal was already agreed to bring him to Anfield:

Reports in Italy are suggesting it’s a done deal…? Can you see this one happening? ? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2020

He would be an obvious replacement for Wijnaldum if he does move on, but there’s no sign of that happening in January so it’s very possible that Sanches wouldn’t move to Liverpool until the summer.

It also turns out that he may not be the only Lille player to make that move in the upcoming windows, with further reports from France claiming that Liverpool have contacted the French side about Dutch defender Sven Botman.

At this point it’s just an enquiry but there are suggestions that Lille have already dropped their asking price form €50m to €30m and Liverpool do need to strengthen their defence amid an injury crisis, so it’s worth keeping an eye on both players in January to see how this develops.