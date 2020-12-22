Thiago Silva’s eight-word post-match tweet proves Chelsea are in good hands

Thiago Silva’s tweet after Chelsea’s win over West Ham yesterday evening epitomised what a leader the Blues added to their squad in the summer.

Silva has been one of the best defenders of his generation, that we know. Over the past decade, whether it be for AC Milan or PSG, the centre-back has been the dictionary definition of world-class.

Despite his formidable displays in the Champions League over the summer, few could have expected that he would be THIS good in the Premier League midway through his 30s – but he’s been sensational.

After a man of the match display against West Ham last night, which he capped off with a bullet header and his second Chelsea goal, Silva sent out a tweet which certifies that they are in good hands with him in the dressing room.

We never give up, we are Chelsea FC ?? — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) December 21, 2020

That’s the exact kind of mentality you need after two defeats on the bounce. Silva is a leader and a born winner, having him in the Chelsea squad strengthens their title credentials in itself, both for his ability as a defender and inspiration as a character.