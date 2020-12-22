We’ve seen over the years that Jose Mourinho loves to have a settled back four that he can rely on, but you do get the feeling that he’s still not completely happy with some of his current options.

Spurs rarely go out and buy someone for an inflated fee that doesn’t represent any value, but they’ve been tipped to return for Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar next month.

A report from This is Futbol cited some comments from the Football.London podcast about his situation, and it would all depend on Inter Milan’s valuation of the player.

It’s believed that Daniel Levy wasn’t prepared to sanction the £55m required to sign him in the summer, but Inter Milan’s Champions League exit could hurt their budget and it’s possible that he could be available for less.

They go on to state that the move would only be likely if Inter are willing to lower their demands, but there is reason to believe that could be the case.

Skrinar would immediately upgrade the defence when you consider that he’s proven himself to be a top quality option at the highest level for years, while he’s only 25 so he could anchor the Spurs defence for years to come.

It’s also interesting to see that Davinson Sanchez has been linked with a £40m exit to AC Milan in January due to his unhappiness at the club, so that transfer would pay for most of the Skrinar deal and it would also give Mourinho a reliable option that he can build his defence around.