In the 43rd minute of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Manchester City, returning starlet Gabriel Martinelli was left in agony after a duel.

Joe Willock played a dangerous long-range pass in behind, Martinelli chased and was eventually tackled in a completely clean challenge by City backup keeper Zack Steffen.

Steffen rushed about 25 yards out from the goal line, with his brilliant tackle impacting Martinelli’s right leg, with the brunt of the force seemingly inflicted upon the upper ankle area.

Martinelli was left clutching his right leg in serious pain, with a stretcher even being prepared, but Mikel Arteta and Co. surprisingly allowed the ace to continue.

The 19-year-old even returned after the halftime break, in a decision that certainly wasn’t the right one as the Brazilian ultimately conceded to the injury in the 46th minute.

The forward raced back to pick up a marking assignment at a Manchester City throw in before dropping down and signalling that he couldn’t continue, he was replaced by Nicolas Pepe.

Pictures from the EFL Carabao Cup.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Runarsson accused of dropping the ball like “a bar of soap” as he gifts Man City the lead vs Arsenal Detailed analysis shows that Granit Xhaka is a leader for Arsenal with ace constantly dishing out in-game instructions to teammates Video: Fine work from Gabriel Martinelli tees up Lacazette to draw Arsenal level against Man City

This was Martinelli’s first start for the senior team after recovering from a lengthy knee injury, the ace returned with a 19-minute outing off the bench in the defeat to Everton.