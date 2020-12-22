Chelsea 3-0 West Ham all goals and highlights – Abraham at the double as Werner fluffs his lines again

Chelsea defeated West Ham 3-0 yesterday evening in a wet and rainy London derby under the lights at Stamford Bridge.

A contest between the Blues and the Hammers ought to be a fiery occasion – a game with an added edge to it. Particularly with Frank Lampard in the hot seat at Chelsea.

Without the fans in attendance, it lacked that a little, but with the government introducing stricter tier 4 restrictions across London and the South East, you get the feeling this will be the reality for some time.

Regardless, Chelsea, who were not at their best it has to be said, still ensured the bragging rights would be in the hands of their own supporters, scoring three past the in-form West Ham.

A header from Thiago Silva and a brace from Tammy Abraham wrapped up the three points in what was Chelsea’s last fixture until they head to the Emirates to take on Arsenal on Boxing Day.

In case you missed it, here’s all the highlights from the game, with pictures courtesy of Chelsea TV.

Notable moments from the game were of course Abraham’s double, but also Timo Werner’s two glaring chances missed. Perhaps Chelsea’s best two intentionally created chances in the contest were scuppered by the German.

The look on his face after hitting the bar from the second says it all – this is a man who’s completely shot of confidence.