Menu

Video: Nightmare for £80M Chelsea target as Mateo Kovacic dents chances of Blues board paying up

Chelsea FC
Posted by

If Declan Rice was looking to audition for a place in the Chelsea midfield yesterday evening, he didn’t do a particularly good job.

As reported by the Telegraph‘s Matt Law ahead of last night’s clash between Chelsea and West Ham, Frank Lampard considers Rice to be top of his transfer wish-list, even if the report claims that the Hammers are demanding a mammoth £80M in exchange for his services.

MORE: Video: How £80M Chelsea target gifted Tammy Abraham a goal with lapse in concentration

With Lampard likely to face an uphill task in convincing the Chelsea board he’s worthy of that level of expenditure, he could’ve done with Rice putting in a performance in last night’s game at Stamford Bridge.

The last thing he needed was for Rice to get sent for a slice of banoffee pie and a cappuccino by Mateo Kovacic, who isn’t even making Chelsea’s starting eleven at current.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool have already netted full £142m fee for Coutinho rubbishing claims that Barcelona haven’t met £18m add-on yet
Man United beat Juventus to €40m Amad Diallo Traore transfer with Solskjaer already having spoken to starlet
Bid accepted: Liverpool agree sub £500,000 fee for promising defender capped at youth level by England

Rice was made to look a little bit silly by Kovacic there, but the Croatian is notoriously press resistant, so he’s not the first to be done in this manner by the 26-year-old.

More Stories Declan Rice Mateo Kovacic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.