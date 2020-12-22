Video: Nightmare for £80M Chelsea target as Mateo Kovacic dents chances of Blues board paying up

If Declan Rice was looking to audition for a place in the Chelsea midfield yesterday evening, he didn’t do a particularly good job.

As reported by the Telegraph‘s Matt Law ahead of last night’s clash between Chelsea and West Ham, Frank Lampard considers Rice to be top of his transfer wish-list, even if the report claims that the Hammers are demanding a mammoth £80M in exchange for his services.

With Lampard likely to face an uphill task in convincing the Chelsea board he’s worthy of that level of expenditure, he could’ve done with Rice putting in a performance in last night’s game at Stamford Bridge.

The last thing he needed was for Rice to get sent for a slice of banoffee pie and a cappuccino by Mateo Kovacic, who isn’t even making Chelsea’s starting eleven at current.

Declan Rice aka the missing piece of the puzzle btw. pic.twitter.com/PHtvzES7mD — TheDarkestime?? (@TheDarkestimev4) December 21, 2020

Rice was made to look a little bit silly by Kovacic there, but the Croatian is notoriously press resistant, so he’s not the first to be done in this manner by the 26-year-old.