Video: Ederson’s insane first-touch leaves Manchester City teammate in disbelief

Manchester City’s Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, but you get the feeling he’d probably be one of the best outfield players, too.

Ederson is insanely good with his feet for a goalkeeper. His passing range is completely unmatched.

The Brazilian was born to play under Pep Guardiola, who places high value on his goalkeeper mopping up behind his back four and playing accurate passes, CC: Joe Hart.

Ederson often likes to remind us of just how good a footballer he is, and has done once again with a clip posted by Man City on their TikTok page.

Joao Cancelo flung the ball up in the air, with Ederson controlling it perfectly with his toe. How satisfying is that?

Even Nathan Ake looks on in disbelief at the quality of Ederson’s first-touch. Surely Pep’s got to stick him outfield in a dead-rubber game at some point? We’re certain he’d be there for good after.